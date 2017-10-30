Sweetwater School District #1 Head Start is Hiring Education Services Manager

Sweetwater County School District Number One Head Start is accepting applications for an Education Services Manager.

Apply in-person or online today!

Responsibilities

The Education Services Manager is responsible for the development, coordination, and management of Head Start education services including the supervision and training of all education staff in the implementation of curriculum.

The Education Services Manager will ensure all objectives outlined in the Federal Head Start Performance Standards regarding Early Childhood Development, are met.

The Education Services Manager will also coordinate and monitor services provided to children with a disability and ensure all objectives outlined in the Federal Head Start Performance Standards are met.

Position Details

Head Start offers a competitive wage and benefits. This is a 10.5 month full-time position with benefits. Applicants must be able to meet physical and environmental requirements.

Qualifications:

At a minimum, must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education or a Bachelor’s degree and equivalent coursework in early childhood education with early education teaching experience.

To Apply:

Applications are available at the Head Start Office, 625 Ahsay, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or online at https://www.applitrack.com/sweetwater/onlineapp/.

For questions, please call June Privitt at 352-3430 or Brent McMurtrey at 352-3425. Position will remain open until filled.

