Sweetwater School District #1 is Hiring Head Start Director

Sweetwater County School District Number One is accepting applications for a Head Start Director.

Apply online today!

Responsibilities

The Head Start Director is responsible for assuring all Head Start program mandates and standards for excellence are met on a daily basis. This position is responsible for the overall structure, systems and procedures to facilitate excellence.

In addition, the Director is responsible for fiscal and legal aspects of the program and oversees governance at the Policy Council level.

The Head Start Director provides the program with leadership and ensures management functions are properly implemented and represents the program in local, regional, and national communities.

The Head Start Director serves as the early childhood liaison for Sweetwater School District Number One. At the discretion of the Head Start Director, some responsibilities may be delegated to other staff.

Position Details

Head Start offers a competitive wage and benefits. This is a 12 month full-time position with benefits.

Minimum Qualifications:

A baccalaureate degree and professional experience, including fiscal management, grant writing, and strong leadership and program administration skills.

including fiscal management, grant writing, and strong leadership and program administration skills. Thorough knowledge of program, financial, and human resources management in a non-profit or human services organizations.

Working knowledge of regulatory environment.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Intermediate to advanced computer skills, internet and e-mail. Proficiency in use of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and ability to learn use of other software used by the program for data collection.

Diplomacy and human relations skills.

Valid Wyoming Driver’s License.

Bi-lingual (oral and written, English/Spanish) is beneficial.

To Apply

Please apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/sweetwater/onlineapp.

For questions, please call Mr. Brent McMurtrey at 352-3425. Position will remain open until filled.

*Sweetwater County School District Number One is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.