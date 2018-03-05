Sweetwater School District #1 Takes Feedback on Strategic Plan

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking for feedback from the public today.

The school district asks that you share your input on the District Strategic Plan on March 5 at the Central Administration Building.

Input on cost saving measures can also be provided should they be needed for next year.

Times are:

7-8 am

11:30-12:30 pm

6-7 pm

Info will be the same at all forums.

Can’t make a forum? No problem. You can provide feedback through a link on the district webpage http://www.sweetwater1.org or an email sent to communications@sw1.k12.wy.us