Sweetwater School District #1 Takes Feedback on Strategic Plan

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking for feedback from the public today.
The school district asks that you share your input on the District Strategic Plan on March 5 at the Central Administration Building.
Input on cost saving measures can also be provided should they be needed for next year.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Times are:
- 7-8 am
- 11:30-12:30 pm
- 6-7 pm
Info will be the same at all forums.
Can’t make a forum? No problem. You can provide feedback through a link on the district webpage http://www.sweetwater1.org or an email sent to communications@sw1.k12.wy.us