Sweetwater School District No. 1 Announces Make-Up Day Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District #1 has released the schedule to make up the snow day from January 25, 2017. The make-up date is Friday, March 10.
Friday, March 10, 2017
In-town Elementary Schools K – 4
8:40 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Grades 1 – 4)
9:30 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Kindergarten)
Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary Schools 5/6
8:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Rock Springs Junior High
7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Rock Springs High School
7:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.
Black Butte High School
7:45 a.m. – 11:33 a.m.
Notes
Transportation: All District buses will run on their regular routes.
Nutrition Services: Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Farson-Eden and Desert School (Wamsutter) do not need to make up the day as these schools were in session on January 25th.