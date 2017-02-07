Sweetwater School District No. 1 Announces Make-Up Day Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District #1 has released the schedule to make up the snow day from January 25, 2017. The make-up date is Friday, March 10.

Friday, March 10, 2017

In-town Elementary Schools K – 4

8:40 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Grades 1 – 4)

9:30 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Kindergarten)

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary Schools 5/6

8:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Rock Springs Junior High

7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Rock Springs High School

7:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

Black Butte High School

7:45 a.m. – 11:33 a.m.

——————————–

Notes

Transportation: All District buses will run on their regular routes.

Nutrition Services: Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Farson-Eden and Desert School (Wamsutter) do not need to make up the day as these schools were in session on January 25th.