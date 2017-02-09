Sweetwater School District No. 1 Sets Meeting to Discuss Lincoln Elementary

ROCK SPRINGS – As Sweetwater County School District No. 1 continues to look for solutions to keep up with declining revenues, the district has invited the public to a meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss Lincoln Elementary.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is identifying possible solutions for dealing with a bleak fiscal outlook. The budget shortfall for the 2017-2018 school year is estimated to be a minimum of $3.7 million with a potential increase pending the results of the current legislative session. School administrators said it is a challenging and difficult time for education funding across the State as all districts face potential cuts.
The repurposing of Lincoln Elementary is being considered an option to assist with the funding shortfall. This option would entail students attending an alternate elementary school within the District. A letter was sent to parents in the district on the meeting.
“As vested parents and guardians of current K – 3rd grade Lincoln Cubs, this letter is to invite you to our informational meetings. This is an opportunity for us to share information with you and for you to provide feedback,” the letter stated.
Two meetings are scheduled for Thursday, February 16 at the Central Administration Board Room. The first will be from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and the second will start at 5 p.m. and run to 6:15 p.m.
“Your input is valued and the District welcomes you to participate in one of these meetings prior to any decisions being made,” administrators said.
The information will be similar in both sessions. If you have any further questions, please call Lincoln Elementary School or the Central Administration Building: