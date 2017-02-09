Sweetwater School District No. 1 Sets Meeting to Discuss Lincoln Elementary

ROCK SPRINGS – As Sweetwater County School District No. 1 continues to look for solutions to keep up with declining revenues, the district has invited the public to a meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss Lincoln Elementary.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is identifying possible solutions for dealing with a bleak fiscal outlook. The budget shortfall for the 2017-2018 school year is estimated to be a minimum of $3.7 million with a potential increase pending the results of the current legislative session. School administrators said it is a challenging and difficult time for education funding across the State as all districts face potential cuts.