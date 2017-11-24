Sweetwater Snowpokes Host Avalanche Awareness Class

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Snowpokes are hosting an avalanche awareness class for anyone who snowboards, skis, snowmobiles, or snowshoes.

The class will be in two sessions, a classroom portion on December 1 and a field session on December 2.

The classroom session will start at 6 pm on December 1 at Western Wyoming Community College, Rm 1005. Bring your probe, beacon with fresh batteries, and shovel to practice with in the classroom.

The field session will be on December 2. The time and location will be announced at the classroom session.

There will be an instructor from the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center. The class is free.

For more information, visit the Sweetwater Snowpokes Facebook page or email snowpokes@yahoo.com.

