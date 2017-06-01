Sweetwater Speedway Results

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Racing was hard and fast at Sweetwater Speedway over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The event brought racers and fans from Utah, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming together for three days of racing in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

On Friday, May 26th, the IMCA Stock Cars had 14 drivers hoping to take home the win.

The drivers went green to checkered with Dillon Lawrence of Salt Lake City taking an early lead and obtaining his first IMCA Stock Car Win.

There were 17 competitors in the IMCA Sport Mods. Brian Carey of Aztec New Mexico battled with Josh Pate of Green River and the Wright brothers of Rock Springs before he was able to claim victory.

The IMCA Modified division saw 28 different drivers trying to take home the trophy.

Ricky Alvarado from Delta Colorado started 9th and worked his way past Belec, Frenier, Tafoya and Yeager to win the race.

Stock Main Results

1. Dillion Lawrence; 2. STEFFAN CAREY; 3. Ed Henderson; 4. Gene Henrie; 5. Brent Hartmann; 6. Beau Hutchison; 7. Ronald Brewer; 8. Race Fisher; 9. Kasey Bright; 10. Kelly Lee; 11. Aspen Russell; 12. Ron Swanson; 13. Verlon Lee; 14. Tanner Ensign. Sport Mod Main Results 1. Brian Carey; 2. Josh Pate; 3. Justin Wright; 4. Jason Wright; 5. Chipita Rowley; 6. CAMRON SPANGLER; 7. David Pitt; 8. Larry Kaml; 9. Verlon Lee; 10. Myron Kaml; 11. Trager Sparry; 12. Chuck Delp; 13. Slade Pitt; 14. Jacob Fehler; 15. Junior Flores; 16. Anthony “A.J.” Fierro; 17. Bob Brown.

Modified Main results

1. Ricky Alvarado; 2. Eddie Belec; 3. Jeremy Frenier; 4. Regan Tafoya; 5. Justen Yeager; 6. Aaron Spangler; 7. Bert Beech; 8. Michael Hale; 9. Chase Hansen; 10. Wyatt Howard; 11. Chris Delp; 12. Casey Delp; 13. Kevin Wright; 14. Braxton Yeager; 15. Ron Moser; 16. Craig Teter; 17. Reed Payne; 18. Bryan Wordelman; 19. Enos Ruble; 20. Chase Ruble; 21. Wade Taylor; 22. Lisa Taylor; 23. Ronnie Roy; 24. Lakota Cleveland.

On Saturday, May 27th Jacob Fehler of Thornton Colorado led most of the race until a cut-down tire gave Brian Carey the lead and another win for the weekend.

In the Stock Cars, Beau Hutchinson, of Salt Lake City took home the win.

There were 30 Modifieds working to make it to a starting spot in the main event.

Michael Hale of West Jordan and the 2016 Sweetwater Speedway Modified Champion led much of the event battling past Tafoya and Alvarado.

A caution caught the field back up and Eddie Belec of Lakewood Colorado took the lead, the win and was the Point Bar Hard Charger coming all the way from 13th.

Sport Mod Main Results

1. Brian Carey; 2.Jason Wright; 3. Chuck Delp; 4. Junior Flores; 5. Jacob Fehler; 6. Slade Pitt; 7. Josh Pate; 8. Larry Kaml; 9. Verlon Lee; 10. Anthony “A.J.” Fierro; 11. CAMRON SPANGLER; 12. Chipita Rowley; 13. Myron Kaml; 14. David Pitt; 15. Justin Wright; 16. Bob Brown; 17. Trager Sparry. Stock Car Main Results 1. Beau Hutchison; 2. STEFFAN CAREY; 3. Ed Henderson; 4. Brent Hartmann; 5. Gene Henrie; 6. Ronald Brewer; 7. Race Fisher; 8. Kasey Bright; 9. Kelly Lee; 10. Aspen Russell; 11. Ron Swanson; 12. Verlon Lee; 13. Dillion Lawrence.

Modified Main Results

1. Eddie Belec; 2. Michael Hale; 3. Ricky Alvarado; 4. Regan Tafoya; 5. Justen Yeager; 6. Chris Delp; 7. Aaron Spangler; 8. Bert Beech; 9. Chase Hansen; 10. Casey Delp; 11. Wyatt Howard; 12. Chase Ruble; 13. Braxton Yeager; 14. Greg Gustus; 15. Jeremy Frenier; 16. Ron Moser; 17. Bryan Wordelman; 18. Rick Fierro; 19. Reed Payne; 20. Richard Mueller; 21. Kevin Wright; 22. ENOS RUBLE; 23. Fred Salgado; 24. CRAIG TETER; 25. Chris Clark; 26. Lisa Taylor; 27. Lakota Cleveland; 28. Wade Taylor; 29. Jeff Meeker; 30. Ronnie Roy.

On Sunday, May 28th the Stock Cars had a lot of lead changes and saw Steffan Carey take home the win.

The Sport Mods went green to checkered with Josh Pate, Jacob Fehler, Brian Carey and Jason Wrigth all taking a turn leading the race.

In the end, Jason Wright of Rock Springs, Wyoming edged out Fehler for the top spot.

The Modifieds saw 31 cars fighting to make the main event and take home the trophy. Braxton Yeager of Green River took the early lead until lap traffic gave Eddie Belec the advantage. Belec came from 11th to make it two wins for the weekend at Sweetwater Speedway.

Stock Car Main Results

1. STEFFAN CAREY; 2. Gene Henrie; 3. Brent Hartmann; 4. Race Fisher; 5. Beau Hutchison; 6. Dillion Lawrence; 7. Kelly Lee; 8. Kasey Bright; 9. Ed Henderson; 10. Aspen Russell; 11. Ron Swanson; 12. Ronald Brewer. Sport Mod Main Results 1. Jason Wright; 2. Jacob Fehler; 3. Brian Carey; 4. Justin Wright; 5. Josh Pate; 6. CAMRON SPANGLER; 7. Anthony “A.J.” Fierro; 8. Larry Kaml; 9. Chuck Delp; 10. Verlon Lee; 11. Chipita Rowley; 12. Myron Kaml. Modified Main Results 1. Eddie Belec; 2. Ricky Alvarado; 3. Braxton Yeager; 4. Rick Fierro; 5. Jeremy Frenier; 6. Justen Yeager; 7. Bert Beech; 8. Aaron Spangler; 9. Wade Taylor; 10. Wyatt Howard; 11. Chris Clark; 12. Michael Hale; 13. Chris Delp; 14. Chase Hansen; 15. Craig Teter; 16. Kevin Wright; 17. ENOS RUBLE; 18. Bryan Wordelman; 19. Mike Bingham; 20. Regan Tafoya; 21. Ron Moser; 22. Ronnie Roy; 23. Casey Delp; 24. Chase Ruble; 25. Greg Gustus; 26. Heath Denny; 27. Lakota Cleveland; 28. Lisa Taylor; 29. Fred Salgado; 30. Jeff Meeker.