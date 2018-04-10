Sweetwater Students Will Participate In 50th Wyoming High School Arts Symposium

CASPER — Sweetwater County Students will be participating in the 50th Wyoming High School Art Symposium April 19 – 21, 2018 at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming. The Wyoming Secondary Art Educators (WSAE) host the annual event, where approximately 1500 students display over 4000 pieces of artwork. Teachers from Green River High School, Rock Springs High School, Black Butte High School, and Farson-Eden High School look forward to showcasing their student work each year in this incredible event.

The Symposium is free to the public. Viewing this outstanding exhibit, the largest of its kind in the United States, is open to the general public Friday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

High School Students participate in numerous organized art competitions and activities on Thursday evening. Students are also encouraged to visit with the many college and art institute representatives Friday morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday evening at 7 p.m., an awards ceremony will take place to announce scholarship winners, Thursday competition winners, 2D and 3D student choice awards, and Congressional awards.

Another aspect of our symposium is the art raffle and silent auction which features donated artwork by high school art teachers from around the state. Money raised goes toward the WSAE scholarship fund. WSAE award six scholarships to high school seniors: two $1500 scholarships and four $1000 scholarships. Contact any of the high school art teachers for more information or to contribute to this endeavor.