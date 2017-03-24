Sweetwater Youth Crisis Center Struck By Vehicle

ROCK SPRINGS – The driver of an SUV involved in a crash at the Sweetwater Youth Crisis Center was flown out by air ambulance last night.

Two juveniles in the building were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for observation.

The call was dispatched at 10:56 last night, to the building located at 3801 Sweetwater Dr.

According to police a Nissan SUV left the roadway and went through a fence line adjacent to the Sweetwater Youth Crisis Center parking lot, struck a pickup truck in the parking lot pushing it into the building, the SUV also entered the building according to the RSPD.

No one was in the pickup truck and the SUV had no passengers.

The investigation is still ongoing into the causes and contributing factors, no citations have been issued.