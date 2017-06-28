Taco Time Delivers: Call Today!

Taco Time Delivers! Fast, fresh and on-the-go.

Taco Time’s website for mobile and online ordering will no longer be available for deliveries. The website and mobile will be discontinued effective July 1st.

Taco Time will continue to offer delivery from 11 am. to 8 pm. Just CALL any local Taco Time location.

Call and speak to one of their friendly service staff. They will be happy to get your order cooking and ready just the way you like it!

.

Call your order in today!

Rock Springs — Dewar Drive: (307) 362-1634

Rock Springs — Elk Street: (307) 382-3501

Green River — Uinta Drive (307) 875-2257

Follow Taco Time on Facebook for more exciting and delicious updates.

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.