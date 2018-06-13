Taco Time Offers Free Delivery for WQHA Events

Order your Fresh Mex out to the Sweetwater Events Complex during the Wyoming Quarter Horse Association events, like the Sweetwater Classic this weekend!

Add one of our new Limeades to your order.

Try All 3 Flavors!

CHERRY HABANERO

MOJITO

BLUE RASPBERRY

21 oz. of ice cold goodness, 3 amazing flavors.

FREE DELIVERY

With your minimum order of $15 get FREE Delivery from Taco Time in Rock Springs.

We’ll deliver your Fresh Mex meal right to your location, even corral-side!

SEE OUR FULL MENU HERE!

Give us a call to order right to your location at 307-382-3501

Or stop by our Elk Street location just 2 miles from the Events Complex:
1639 Elk Street, Rock Springs WY 82901

