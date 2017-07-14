0

TacoTime Is Hosting a Hiring Fair to Fill Multiple Positions in GR

TacoTime in Rock Rock Springs

TacoTime is hosting a hiring fair!

We’re hiring for the Green River location in several positions.

  • When: Wednesday, July 19, 2-6pm
  • Where: Green River location – 375 Uinta Drive

Walk-ins are welcome.

Resume preferred, but not required.

 

 

