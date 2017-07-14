TacoTime Is Hosting a Hiring Fair to Fill Multiple Positions in GR

TacoTime is hosting a hiring fair!

We’re hiring for the Green River location in several positions.

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2-6pm

Wednesday, July 19, 2-6pm Where: Green River location – 375 Uinta Drive

Walk-ins are welcome.

Resume preferred, but not required.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.