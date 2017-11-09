TacoTime Partners with VFW to Send Care Packages to Soldiers

TacoTime is partnering with the VFW Post 2321 in Green River to send care packages to soldiers!

And…you can help!

Donations will be accepted now through the end of November. Care packages will be assembled by the VFW Post the 1st week of December.

Here’s how you can help:

Dine at any TacoTime location on Friday, November 10. Taco Time will be donating 10% of sales to help defray the costs of sending the care packages!

TacoTime locations will have drop-off boxes where you can drop items to send to the soldiers (see suggested items below)

Make a cash donation for the cause at any TacoTime

Send names of active duty soldiers to office@tacotimewy.com

Christmas cards are available in-store to personalize for the soldiers. You can also drop off your own cards.

Suggested items for care packages:

Gataorade/Kool-Aid/Other sweet drinks

Baby wipes/Swiffer sheets

Shampoo/Conditioner/Soap/Deodorant/Lotion

Bug spray/Suntan lotion

Razors/Toothpaste/Toothbrush

Hard candy/Cookies/Crackers

Fruit snacks/Ramen noodles/Jerky/Pringles

Batteries

Antacids/Eye drops

Sugar/Salt and pepper/Hot sauce/Packs of ketchup or mustard

Hot cocoa packets/Coffee bags/Tea bags

Soup mix/Cup-o-soup/Cup-o-noodles

Equal or other artificial sweetener

Cans of fruit (small size)

Tuna/Spam/Vienna sausages

Chewing gum

Flea and tick collars

Chapstick/Foot powder

Thin black socks

A book/Crossword puzzles/Other game-type magazine

Visit a TacoTime location today!

Rock Springs — Dewar Drive: (307) 362-1634

Rock Springs — Elk Street: (307) 382-3501

Green River — Uinta Drive (307) 875-2257

Follow Taco Time on Facebook for more exciting and delicious updates.

