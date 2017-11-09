TacoTime Partners with VFW to Send Care Packages to Soldiers

TacoTime is partnering with the VFW Post 2321 in Green River to send care packages to soldiers!
And…you can help!
Donations will be accepted now through the end of November. Care packages will be assembled by the VFW Post the 1st week of December.
Here’s how you can help:
- Dine at any TacoTime location on Friday, November 10. Taco Time will be donating 10% of sales to help defray the costs of sending the care packages!
- TacoTime locations will have drop-off boxes where you can drop items to send to the soldiers (see suggested items below)
- Make a cash donation for the cause at any TacoTime
- Send names of active duty soldiers to office@tacotimewy.com
- Christmas cards are available in-store to personalize for the soldiers. You can also drop off your own cards.
Suggested items for care packages:
- Gataorade/Kool-Aid/Other sweet drinks
- Baby wipes/Swiffer sheets
- Shampoo/Conditioner/Soap/Deodorant/Lotion
- Bug spray/Suntan lotion
- Razors/Toothpaste/Toothbrush
- Hard candy/Cookies/Crackers
- Fruit snacks/Ramen noodles/Jerky/Pringles
- Batteries
- Antacids/Eye drops
- Sugar/Salt and pepper/Hot sauce/Packs of ketchup or mustard
- Hot cocoa packets/Coffee bags/Tea bags
- Soup mix/Cup-o-soup/Cup-o-noodles
- Equal or other artificial sweetener
- Cans of fruit (small size)
- Tuna/Spam/Vienna sausages
- Chewing gum
- Flea and tick collars
- Chapstick/Foot powder
- Thin black socks
- A book/Crossword puzzles/Other game-type magazine
Visit a TacoTime location today!
Rock Springs — Dewar Drive: (307) 362-1634
Rock Springs — Elk Street: (307) 382-3501
Green River — Uinta Drive (307) 875-2257
Follow Taco Time on Facebook for more exciting and delicious updates.
