Take a Kid Fishing Day is June 16

ROCK SPRINGS– The local Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invite the community to bring their children to the fishing pond at Wataha Recreational Complex on Saturday for Take a Kid Fishing Day.

The event will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

Trout Unlimited and Game and Fish will be filleting fish for the young anglers and their families. Trout Unlimited will be providing food and drinks.

Fishing rods will be provided by Game and Fish.



For More Information

For more information, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.