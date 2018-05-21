Take a Kid Fishing Day is June 16

ROCK SPRINGS — Trout Unlimited is hosting Take a Kid Fishing Day on June 16 from 9 am to 1 pm.

The event is free and open to the public, hosted by the Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited.

Show up to the fishing pond at Wataha Recreational Complex in Rock Springs.

Children can come to catch their limit and anyone over the age of 14 needs a fishing license.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be filleting and hold the fish caught on ice.

The kids can also weigh their fish before handing them over to WGFD.

Trout Unlimited will be providing hotdogs, chips, and drinks.