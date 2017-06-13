Take Your Little Artist to Green River’s Sidewalk Chalk Competition

GREEN RIVER — Do you have a little artist in your life? Take them to the Chalk It Up Sidewalk Arts Competition in Green River.

The competition is on Wednesday, June 21 from 10 am to noon.

The event is at the Clock Tower Plaza on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Chalk It Up is a free event sponsored by Green River URA/Main Street and the Sweetwater County Library.

There are age divisions for:

3-4 year olds

5-6 year olds

7-8 year olds

9-10 year olds

11-12 year olds

Awards will be given for Most Artistic, Most Original and Most Creative. For more information, contact the Sweetwater County Library at 307-875-3615 or URA/Main Street at 307-872-6141.