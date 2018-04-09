Take This Local Media Survey for a Chance to WIN $200!

At SweetwaterNOW, we work hard to give our readers the most up-to-date news as well as relevant and interesting stories about Sweetwater County and the rest of Wyoming. In an effort to give our audience more of what they want, we put together a very brief survey.

Give us your opinion while also being entered into a drawing to WIN a $200 Chamber Gift Certificate to be used at the local vendor(s) of your choice.*

Drawing will be held on May 10th!

*Only one entry per reader. Must be a Sweetwater County resident to be eligible.