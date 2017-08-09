Tata Chemicals Awards Scholarships To 14 Area Students

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Tata Chemicals awarded 14 scholarships to area students today, during a ceremony at their Green River facility.
Launched in 2013, Tata Chemicals’ Wyoming Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to dependents of company employees who are enrolled at local universities. The winners of this year’s program included students enrolled at the University of Wyoming, Western Wyoming Community College and Casper College.
To date, the company has awarded over $45,500 in scholarship grants through this program.
Applicants are evaluated based on academic excellence, leadership, goals, and aspirations. The winners are selected by a Review Committee at Tata Chemicals.
On Wednesday, August 9, Tata Chemicals will present $19,500 in scholarship grants to 14 Wyoming-based college students during a ceremony held in their honor at Tata Chemicals’ Green River facility.
The 2017 scholarship winners will share in awards ranging from $500 to $2,500.
About the 2017 Scholarship Winners:
Ross Slagowski, of Farson, WY
Student at Casper College
Major: Animal Science
Jace Covington, of Ft. Bridger, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Broadcast Journalism
Brendan Bloomquist, of Green River, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Mechanical Engineering
James Bunderman, of Green River, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Electrical/ Instrumentation
Regan Eslick, of Green River, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Nursing
Jesse Evans, of Green River, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Computer Science
Jared Flores, of Green River, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Molecular Biology
Megan Pope, of Green River, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Veterinary Science
Sarah Roberts, of Green River, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Marriage Counseling
Kasey Turnbull, of Green River, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Nursing
Garrett Young, of Green River, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Criminal Justice
Bryton Bluemel, of Lyman, WY
Student at the University of Wyoming
Major: Petroleum Engineering
Bryan Coon, of Lyman, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Austin Guymon, of Lyman, WY
Student at Western Wyoming Community College
Major: Electrical / Instrumentation