Tata Donates 175 Emergency Supply Kits for Green River Seniors

GREEN RIVER — Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners has partnered with Golden Hour Senior Center of Green River, WY to provide 175 qualified seniors with supplies in

case of emergency.

The bag includes: a 5 day supply of food (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and water.

It also includes emergency preparedness items such as water purification tablets, flashlight, whistle, matches, Mylar blanket, emergency poncho, dust mask, portable stove, stainless steel cup and more are also included.

The 5 day emergency bags were funded by a gracious donation from Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners.

The Golden Hour Senior Center’s Home Delivered Meal recipients will be the first to receive the bags, followed by people who meet the criteria laid out by the State of Wyoming.

Bag delivery is scheduled for July 9.

Partnerships like this one with Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners are vital to our seniors. The safety and security they are providing to them is immeasurable.

The mission of Golden Hour Senior Center is to create a better everyday life for people 55 and older through interaction, access, referral, socialization, education, activity and nutrition.