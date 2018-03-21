Tax Season Can Be Stressful: Wyoming Child Support Can Help

The Wyoming Child Support Program partners with the IRS to apply income tax refunds to any arrears on a child support case.

Arrears include past due child support and amounts.

This process is called income tax interception.

How does it work?

A case must meet specific requirements. The state and IRS computer systems “talk” and identify cases that meet the requirements. On eligible cases, the IRS sends the tax refund to the child support agency.

The IRS does not send more than is owed to the agency. The child support agency then applies the refund to the past-due support.

What are the advantages?

It is a good way to pay off or significantly reduce past-due support. Remember, that an arrears balance may include both past-due support and any costs, such as genetic testing or filing fees.

If there is money left over after paying the past-due support, it can be applied to pay off any costs that are owed on the case.

What if I disagree with my refund being intercepted?

Call your local office. You can request a review of your file to make sure the arrears balance is correct.

What if my return is joint with my new spouse?

Your spouse can file an injured spouse claim with the IRS. The IRS will identify the part of the refund that belongs to your spouse and return that portion of the return to you and your spouse.

What if I have a question?

Call your local child support office. The Wyoming Child Support Program is a program of the Department of Family Services which exists solely to promote the safety, well-being, and self-sufficiency of families through community partnerships.

The Child Support program is designed to use contract and county field offices, along with state personnel to provide a variety of services concerning the financial well-being and support of Wyoming’s children.

Call 307-777-6948 or visit the website.

Sweetwater County Office

140 Commerce Drive, Suite F

Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-875-4725 or 800-742-3098

Monday – Friday: 8am – 5pm

