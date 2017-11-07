Taylor Awarded Mike English Scholarship

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming volleyball senior Marley Taylor has been awarded the 2017 Mike English Scholarship.



Scholarship Established in 1995

On Aug. 16, 1995, Nancy English and the University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced the establishment of the Mike English Women’s Volleyball Scholarship. The scholarship honors English who coached the Cowgirl volleyball team from 1986 to 1993.

The scholarship is awarded annually to the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball senior with the highest cumulative grade-point average.

Recipients of the scholarship must already be athletic scholarship student-athletes at UW as generally defined by the regulations of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Taylor Has Played in 19 Matches as a Cowgirl

A middle blocker from Post Falls, Idaho, Taylor currently carries a 3.76 GPA in Elementary Education. She has been a solid contributor and tireless worker over the last four years as a Cowgirl.

Taylor has been selected as a member of the Academic All-MW team and a MW Scholar Athlete the past three seasons. This year, she has played in 13 matches and 36 sets and totaled 11 kills and 41 digs for the Brown and Gold.

For her career, she has played in 19 matches and 46 sets, while averaging 0.35 kills per set.



English was Head Volleyball Coach at UW for 7 Years

Mike English was hired as head volleyball coach at the University of Wyoming on Jan. 10, 1986. His seven-year career speaks for itself, as no one could have predicted the immediate and long-lasting impact English would have on Cowgirl volleyball.

He guided the Cowgirls to Wyoming’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season (1986). He would later lead Wyoming to two more NCAA appearances in 1989 and ‘90.

In the 1989 NCAA Tournament, Wyoming emerged as the “Cinderella” of the championship, defeating heavily-favored Stanford and earning its way to the Elite Eight before falling to UCLA on the Bruins’ home court in the West Regional Final.



English Won More Matches Than Any Other UW Coach

English has won more matches (124) than any coach in UW volleyball history. He ended his career with a 124-86 record at Wyoming and a 253-161 (.611) career record, including six years (1980-85) at the University of Missouri.

English earned High Country Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors in 1987 and 1989 and was named West Region Co-Coach of the Year in ‘89.



English’s Tragic Auto Accident

On Dec. 12, 1993, the University of Wyoming, the Laramie community and the college volleyball world was shocked to hear that English had been seriously injured in an auto accident between Laramie and Fort Collins, Colo.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, which left him 100 percent disabled. On Nov. 20, 2000, former head coach Mike English passed away at the Long-Term Supported Living Program at Learning Services in Lakewood, Colo. He is missed by all who knew him.

In the fall of 1997 the first Mike English Women’s Volleyball Scholarship was awarded. Outside hitter Julie Overton, an education major, from Indianola, Iowa, was the first-ever recipient of the award.



Previous Scholarship Recipients

Below is a list of the previous winners of the award.



Year- Student-Athlete- Hometown- Major

1997- Julie Overton- Indianola- Iowa Education

1998- Anne Stohrer- Buffalo, Wyoming- Speech, Language and Hearing Science

1999- Colette Perryman- Laramie, Wyoming- Speech, Language and Hearing Science

2000- Melody Friehauf- Windsor, Colorado- Education

2001- Rachel Lau- Redwood City, California- Anthropology

2002- Katy Brown- West Covina, California- Sociology

2003- Amanda Miller- Dix, Nebraska- Math Education

2004- Amy Doman- Brentwood, Tennessee- Health Sciences

2005- Andrea Seele- Johnstown, Colorado,-Accounting

2006- Andrea Seele- Johnstown, Colorado- Accounting

2007- Angie Hellbaum- Wheatland, Wyoming- Communications

2008- Carissa Lee- Eugene, Oregon- Speech Language and Hearing Science

2009- Jessica Kagarise- Monument, Colorado- Business Administration/Finance

2010- JennaRae Jester- Cheyenne, Wyoming- Business Administration

2011- Tamara Kitic- Nis, Serbia- Marketing

2012- Makenzie Bartsch- Casper, Wyoming- Kinesiology and Health Promotion

2013- Rachel Keyes- Lakewood, Colorado- Second Education-English, Spanish

2014- Whitney Smith- Katy, Texas- Petroleum Engineering

2015- Allison Waldvogel- Joliet, Illinois- Physiology

2016- Laura Beach- Lakewood, Colorado- Kinesiology and Health Promotion