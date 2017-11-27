Taylor Construction Hiring a Driver, Laborers & Welder Helpers

Taylor Construction has multiple positions available, including a Class A CDL Driver, Laborers, and Welder Helpers!
Apply Today!
Apply In-Person, Email a resume, or Call!
Taylor Construction, Inc., in Pinedale, WY, is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working candidates to fill the current job openings for Oilfield laborers and Welder Helpers.
These positions require physical labor and willingness to take on a wide range of duties in all weather conditions.
Requirements:
- Experience in oilfield construction required
- Valid Identification.
- Must pass drug and alcohol test
Taylor Construction is also looking for a Class A CDL Driver for hauling heavy equipment with a lowboy and similar.
Requirements for Class A CDL Driver:
- Must have clean driving record
- Must be able to pass drug and alcohol test
How to apply:
Please stop by our office at 120 S. Cole Ave, Suite 2, Pinedale, WY to fill out an application.
~OR~
Send your resume to: contact@taylorconstruction.biz.
~OR~
Call (307)367-4155.
Like Taylor Construction on Facebook!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.