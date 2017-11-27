Taylor Construction Hiring a Driver, Laborers & Welder Helpers

Taylor Construction has multiple positions available, including a Class A CDL Driver, Laborers, and Welder Helpers!

Apply Today!

Apply In-Person, Email a resume, or Call!

Taylor Construction, Inc., in Pinedale, WY, is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working candidates to fill the current job openings for Oilfield laborers and Welder Helpers.

These positions require physical labor and willingness to take on a wide range of duties in all weather conditions.

Requirements:

Experience in oilfield construction required

Valid Identification.

Must pass drug and alcohol test

Taylor Construction is also looking for a Class A CDL Driver for hauling heavy equipment with a lowboy and similar.

Requirements for Class A CDL Driver:

Must have clean driving record

Must be able to pass drug and alcohol test

How to apply:

Please stop by our office at 120 S. Cole Ave, Suite 2, Pinedale, WY to fill out an application.

~OR~

Send your resume to: contact@taylorconstruction.biz.

~OR~

Call (307)367-4155.

Like Taylor Construction on Facebook!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.