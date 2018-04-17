Ted Barney Rallies For Petition Signatures

GREEN RIVER — A group of Bunco dice game players at the American Legion in Green River received a surprise visit with Green River Councilman Ted Barney Monday evening. He announced to the Legion patrons he plans to run for Senator for precinct 6 of Sweetwater County.

Before Barney can officially put his name on the ballet for Senator though, he needs to collect enough signatures from citizens in support.

After obtaining the number of signatures required by law for nomination by petition, Barney will request his name be printed on the official ballot at the next general election as an independent candidate for the office of Senator.

“I’m sick and tired of party politics but I like to represent the people,” Barney said. “For the last ten years I haven’t been affiliated (with a party).”

Barney addressed the concerns voiced by the women in the room, and gained some signatures.

Ted Barney’s term as a Green River Councilman expires December 31, 2018. Learn more about Ted Barney on the City of Green River website.