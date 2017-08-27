Ted Bunch (November 19, 1954 - August 24, 2017).

GRAND JUNCTION — Ted Bunch, 62, was born in Collbran, CO on November 19, 1954, to Ivan and Eva May Anderson Bunch. He passed away on August 24, 2017, in Grand Junction, CO.

He moved to Rock Springs, WY in 1973. He worked at Gibson’s then worked at McFadden’s as a delivery driver until 1978 when he returned to Colorado.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Bunch of Clifton, CO, one brother, Stan (Margot ) Bunch of Colorado Springs, CO, three sisters, Sonja (Bob) Hendricks of Salt Lake City, UT, Cleo (Steve ) Miller of Rock Springs, WY, Iva Bunch Legerski of Salt Lake City, UT, a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bunch of Largo, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Bunch and two brothers, Don Bunch and Dale Bunch.

No services will be held.