The Green River office of Tegeler and Associates, an independent insurance agency, is seeking an Account Executive for our growing office.
This is a full-time opportunity with excellent employee benefits in a career industry.
Job Duties
- Contacting customers to service insurance policies
- Maintaining and tracking accounts in company database
- Analyzing customer needs, explaining coverages, procuring quotes and cross-selling
- Developing and implementing a plan to prospect customers
- Processing claims
- Responding promptly to all customer calls, walk-ins and correspondence
Requirements
- A positive attitude and excellent communication and customer service skills
- Honesty, dependability, confidentiality and attention to detail
- Computer savvy with working knowledge of Outlook and other Microsoft programs
- Ability to obtain a property and casualty insurance license within 4 months of employment
- Previous professional office experience
- Ability to multi-task and manage time and workflows
To Apply
Email cover letter and resume to blozier@tegelerinsurance.com or apply in person at 140 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.