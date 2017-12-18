Temporary Board Position Open at College

Board member Lynne Chadey of the Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees has resigned and an interim Board position is now open. Ms. Chadey was elected from the College Sub-District which coincides with Sweetwater County School District #1.

The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons interested in filling Ms. Chadey’s position with service to commence on January 11, 2018. At the next regular Board election in November of 2018, the person appointed as the interim Board Member will be eligible to run for election to the position.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest to Board of Trustees President George Eckman, C/O Kandy Frink, Western Wyoming Community College, P.O. Box 428, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82902, prior to the close of business on January 1, 2018. Interested applicants may submit their letter electronically to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.

Applicants must be a resident of Sweetwater County School District #1. Applicants may not be employees of the College District.

For further information, please telephone 382-1602 or send an email to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.