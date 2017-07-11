The Ten & Under Green River All-Star Team Wins The Lee Martinez Memorial Battle At The Winds

GREEN RIVER — The Ten and Under All-Star Team from Green River won the Lee Martinez Memorial Battle at the Winds tournament in Riverton held July 7 and 8th.

They started out strong beating Lander in the opening round on Friday 10-1.

Brackin Lail and Dawson “Poop Shirt” Peterson pitched a combined five innings, and the defense played lights out against a strong hitting Lander team.

Round two was on Friday against Rock Springs.

After getting down in the first inning 9-1, the team fought back and tied the game at nine only to give up another six runs to Rock Springs the very next inning.

They fought back again, and the teams traded the lead multiple times over the next four innings.

Green River ended up on top after scoring two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to win the game 18-17 on a base hit by Ben Lail.

Coach Nathaniel Liebelt said the team showed tremendous heart in this game and battled and battled and never gave up and never thought they weren’t going to come out on top regardless of how much they were down on the scoreboard.

“I’ve never seen a group of players this young pull themselves together like they did and fight their way not only back into the game but to come out on top against a RS team that wasn’t giving up either,” Coach Nathaniel Liebelt said.

The championship game was played Saturday against Lander who fought thru the losers bracket that day to get a chance to play Green River again.

Green River showed phenomenal team effort from everyone and won the game 11-7 behind another strong outing from Dawson “Poop Shirt” Peterson and Brackin Lail.

Dawson “Poop Shirt” Peterson won the Sportsmanship award for the tournament as well for always being the first one pick up his teammates that may have had a bad play, bad at-bat, or being the first one to run to them if they were hurt.

“He was an outstanding leader for my team this weekend especially when we really needed him to be,” Coach Nathaniel Liebelt said.

The team was also recognized for the group hugs the players were always in after every great play they made, and there were a bunch. These boys are the definition of a team. Never getting down on one another and always believing in each other and themselves.

They play next in the District 1 Wyoming Little League Tournament in Green River with the first game being Saturday at 3 P.M at Stratton Myers Park.