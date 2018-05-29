Terry Leigh Announces Candidacy for Green River City Council – Ward 1

GREEN RIVER — Terry Leigh has announced his intent to run for Green River City Council – Ward 1. Leigh is a 39-year resident of Green River and says he cares deeply about the community.

“During the many years I have resided here, I have seen both times of economic downturn as well as times of positive growth. Through it all, Green River remains as the place that I, and my family, continue to call home,” said Leigh.

Leigh says that the last few years have been financially difficult for Green River, and thankfully sales tax is taking a turn for the better.

“Even during these more positive times, as a city council, our efforts should be on: fiscal responsibility, staff, economic development, and inter-governmental cooperation,” said Leigh.

These are the candidate’s top objectives:

Fiscal Responsibility – develop and implement a short term and long term Capital Improvement Plan to guide future projects and programs in a fiscally responsible manner that will benefit all stakeholders. Success will rely on communication between staff within each functional department, the City Administrator, the Governing Body and of course, the citizens. Employees – Support, develop and strengthen the City’s #1 resource – the employees. Economic Development – Evaluate the duplicated, and therefore ineffective, economic

development struggles taking place in our region. Resulting from this evaluation, create one coordinated and efficient effort that first supports, develops and helps retain our existing businesses. Inter-governmental Cooperation – Improve communication and coordination between local, state and federal entities and agencies to foster governmental efficiency.

Although Leigh has never served in the capacity of an elected official, serving as a Green River and Wyoming appointed representative on various commissions, boards and committees is not new to him.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, a Green River representative to the Joint Powers Water Board, and past Chairman of the Wyoming Geological Survey Board.

“I look forward to opportunity to represent Ward 1 and the residents of Green River,” said Leigh.