Terry Morgan (February 11th, 1946 – February 26th, 2017)

SHERIDAN — Terry Morgan, 71, of Sheridan passed away on February 26th, 2017, at the VA Medical Center Nursing Home in Sheridan.

He was born February 11th, 1946.

He served in the US Air Force and worked as a carpenter all of his adult life.

Terry is survived by a son Terry, two grandsons Matthew and Connor, his parents Kenneth and Lois Morgan and Monica Morgan; brother Dennis (Barbara) Morgan and two sisters Nancy (Wayne) Koerner and Deborah (Larry) Shaw; former wife Sandy; several nieces and nephews, cousins and an aunt and two uncles.

No services are planned.