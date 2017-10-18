Teton County 911 System Reporting Technical Issues; Alternative Contact Info Issued

TETON COUNTY — Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center is reporting technical issues with the 9-1-1 system in Teton County and Bondurant, WY. At this time, calls into 9-1-1 are being sporadically dropped and no caller information is being relayed into the Dispatch center, so 9-1-1 dispatchers are unable to try and call back dropped 9-1-1 callers.

Technicians are looking into the issue at this time.If you have an emergency and cannot make a successful voice call to 9-1-1, you can try calling the Dispatch Center administration line at 307-733-2331 or you can also try texting to 911.

Please call back if you have an emergency and your call gets dropped, as the Dispatcher will not have a callback phone number for you.

This issue impacts all 9-1-1 calls into the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, which covers all of Teton County Wyoming with the exception of Yellowstone National Park.

This also impacts Bondurant, WY, in Sublette County, which is covered by Teton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch for 9-1-1 service.

We will advise via Nixle when this issue is resolved.

Contact Information:

Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center

307-733-2331

