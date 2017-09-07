Teton County Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Person

UPDATE — According to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jonas Jasiukonis has been located.

TETON COUNTY — Teton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information on missing person Jonas Leo Jasiukonis who was last seen around 6 pm on September 6th near the Fireside Resort on Highway 390/Moose-Wilson Rd.

Jonas is a 31-year-old white male, 5’11” tall, 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jonas was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, darker gray shorts, and Chaco shoes/sandals.

Please contact Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch if you have any information on Jonas’ whereabouts at 307-733-2331.