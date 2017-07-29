Playing in This Community is a Hole in One

The Rolling Green Ladies Association would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations to the Rolling Green Ladies Golf Invitational.
We could not have done it without you!
Thank You to:
Art Kalivas
Bank of the West
Barb Walker
Bill Legerski, Farmers Ins.
Blaine & Paula Siddoway
Carol Kalivas (Juice Plus)
Carol Tirre
Castle Rock Electric
CH Spencer & Co.
City of Green River
Club 86
Codale Electric Supply
Debi Monroe (Avon)
DJ Glass
Dr. Donald West, DDS
Drinkle Insurance Agency
Egbert Water Services
ExxonMobil
Gina Timothy, Premier Home Mortgage
Green River Ace Hardware
Green River Chamber of Commerce
Green River McDonalds
Green River Pizza Hut
Green River PMS Screen Printing
Halliburton
IME
Iron Cowboy Crossfit
JR Rental
Karen Malicoat
Kathy Bruce
Kelly Palmer Realtor
Larry Fusselman
Legends Oil Supply
Little Country Character
Mr. & Mrs. Al Carollo Jr.
New Frontier Imaging
Nick Harding RGCC Pro & Staff
Palisades Pride of Lions Club, GR
Personal Best — Kada Stoddard
Red Feather
Reed Clevenger
Reynolds Jewelers
Rocky Mountain Bank
Rose Floral
Seppie Physical Therapy
Shabby 2 Chic Salon
Solvay Chemicals
Soul Studios
Tata Chemicals
Tre Uccelli Salon
Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Vaughn’s Heating & Plumbing
Wyoming Machinery
