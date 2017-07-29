Playing in This Community is a Hole in One

The Rolling Green Ladies Association would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations to the Rolling Green Ladies Golf Invitational.

We could not have done it without you!

Thank You to:

Art Kalivas

Bank of the West

Barb Walker

Bill Legerski, Farmers Ins.

Blaine & Paula Siddoway

Carol Kalivas (Juice Plus)

Carol Tirre

Castle Rock Electric

CH Spencer & Co.

City of Green River

Club 86

Codale Electric Supply

Debi Monroe (Avon)

DJ Glass

Dr. Donald West, DDS

Drinkle Insurance Agency

Egbert Water Services

ExxonMobil

Gina Timothy, Premier Home Mortgage

Green River Ace Hardware

Green River Chamber of Commerce

Green River McDonalds

Green River Pizza Hut

Green River PMS Screen Printing

Halliburton

IME

Iron Cowboy Crossfit

JR Rental

Karen Malicoat

Kathy Bruce

Kelly Palmer Realtor

Larry Fusselman

Legends Oil Supply

Little Country Character

Mr. & Mrs. Al Carollo Jr.

New Frontier Imaging

Nick Harding RGCC Pro & Staff

Palisades Pride of Lions Club, GR

Personal Best — Kada Stoddard

Red Feather

Reed Clevenger

Reynolds Jewelers

Rocky Mountain Bank

Rose Floral

Seppie Physical Therapy

Shabby 2 Chic Salon

Solvay Chemicals

Soul Studios

Tata Chemicals

Tre Uccelli Salon

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Vaughn’s Heating & Plumbing

Wyoming Machinery

