ROCK SPRINGS– The American Legion Auxiliary 24 hosted an Easter Party for the American Legion Family today, in which kids could celebrate Easter with activities and treats.

The kids participated in an Easter egg hunt to kick off the festivities. Kids could also join in on a cake and cupcake walk.

There was also a coloring station for a coloring contest, a treat table, and lots of eggs that kids could dye.

Check out some photos of the Easter party below.