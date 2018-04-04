The Camera: Re-imagined Here at Wyo Wireless!

Wyoming Wireless, the only Wyoming based Authorized Verizon retailer has all the latest phones in stock…
Including the new Samsung Galaxy S9.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 has many great features including:
- Samsung Infinity Display
- Experience edge-to-edge entertainment. Movies and videos come to life in a vibrant spectrum of color from the Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display. Get closer to your music with clearer and louder audio from speakers pro-tuned by AKG and hear from all directions with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Use App Pair to launch 2 apps with the tap of a finger and run them side-by-side on your Infinity Display.
- Fun and useful AR
- Translate street signs, menus, road maps and more. With Bixby Translate, you can use your camera to change text into a language you can understand. Create your own custom emoji library using just one picture. Send entertaining messages to friends and family using a personalized AR emoji that talks and moves as you do.
- Performance you can rely on
- The Samsung Galaxy S9 is fast-charge compatible, so nothing slows you down. An IP68 rating gives your device resistance against dust, dirt, sand and water. Keep a whole library of videos, photos and apps at hand with an expandable storage of up to 400GB.
Wyoming Wireless has two locations in Sweetwater County:
- 101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs
- 50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.
Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm
Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
Sunday: 12 – 4 pm
.
Visit the Wyoming Wireless website.
Like Wyoming Wireless on Facebook:
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.