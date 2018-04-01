The Guy Who Saved Us All

Lesson 4 of 4 in the Messy People Series

People are a mess. Our birth is messy, and our lives are messy. Whether it is our relationships, finances, or hearts, where ever we choose to look the messes are easy to spot. But it’s okay when we learn that Messy People Need a MESSiah.

God did not create our mess. It is easy to give ourselves the credit for successes and God the credit for failure. But, in our hearts we know that the blame game never really works out for us.

Proverbs 19:3 NLT People ruin their lives by their own foolishness and then are angry at the Lord.

But, God is Merciful. God gives us undeserved grace, lavishes grace upon us and deeply loves us. Easter is a celebration of that radical Mercy and Grace. Easter is the story of Jesus’ birth, life, popularity, scrutiny, infamy, arrest, trial, condemnation, abuse, death and Resurrection!

How Hard is That? How much energy does that take? Isn’t it difficult enough to get out of bed some days? But to RISE from the GRAVE. It sounds REALLY HARD. Why? Why would anyone do such a thing for MESSY PEOPLE? Because…

Messy People Need Saving From Judgement…

Guilt and Shame are the human condition. We never really deal with them. We may learn to cope with them. But we must admit that we never really attain to our own standards, much less God’s. So guilt and shame are a rightful judgement within us. (Romans 3:23) But guilt and shame hint at a far more dangerous reality.

John 3:36 NLT And anyone who believes in God’s Son has eternal life. Anyone who doesn’t obey the Son will never experience eternal life but remains under God’s judgement.

This is not what God desires for us. This is why Jesus Came. It is why He overcame so much, to Glorify God by saving those whom God Loves. This IS Mercy and Grace. This isn’t earned or deserved. We are not worth this. This is ridiculous, radical, and revolutionary GRACE. This is what we NEED. We need SAVING.

Messy People Need Friendship With God…

Ephesians 2:10 NLT For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.

We Need to Know Why we are here. Is it just to live for our own self-determined purpose? Are we here to get all the joy we can? Have you ever noticed that Atheism tends to thrive in places in the world that are wealthy, consumeristic, and generally self-serving? If you happen to be born in a war torn country, or a “big brother” state, or a poverty stricken country, what are you supposed to do then?

Maybe there is a larger reason for being on this earth? What if we are here for God and for others? What if our purpose in this life is to make God known? What if we are here to glorify God or to love and help people!

Hebrews 4:15-16 NLT This High Priest of ours understands our weaknesses, for he faced all of the same testings we do, yet he did not sin. 16 So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most.

We Need Divine Connection… The Answer to our search is found in relationship with God. In this relationship we discover that we are not alone. We learn that God’s love for us has no limits and that His desire for us is beyond comprehension. Within divine relationship we establish real purpose, and discover a new future. Which brings us to our next thought…

Messy People Need Hope Of Heaven…

Romans 1:19-20b NLT They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. 20 …So they have no excuse for not knowing God.

There are things we KNOW. But we don’t know how we know them. We know there is more to this world than can be interpreted with the 5 senses. We know there is more to come and that this is not all there is. We know there is a place of eternal reward and eternal punishment. WE JUST KNOW…

Heaven is our Hope! Death will end. Death will ultimately be destroyed. Tears will be wiped away. Family reunions will one day erupt among those who believe. We will meet the heroes of faith that have inspired us. As well as the unsung, unknown faithful whose small acts changed our lives.

Philippians 3:20 NLT But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for him to return as our Savior.

And of course we will see Jesus. The Lion of Judah! The Lamb of God! The WARRIOR Priest, in a white battle dress. His eyes of white hot fire. His hair and head aflame with Holy Light. His voice of thundering ocean waves. And all of heaven in constant praise, with music and shouts of glory.

The only question left is this, “Are you Saved?”