“The Hangover” Comedian Ken Jeong to Appear at UW

LARAMIE — Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences auditorium Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public. Tickets for the public will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award. He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since his feature film debut playing a doctor in “Knocked Up” in 2007, Jeong has appeared in a number of scene-stealing roles in a series of successful comedies.

In 2008, Jeong had his first major role opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott as the villain in Judd Apatow’s film “Role Models.” That same year, he also appeared in the cult comedy hits “Pineapple Express” and “Step Brothers.”

His other film credits include “The Duff,” “Transformers 3,” “Departures,” “Saving Zoe” and “Amusement Park.” Jeong recently starred in his own television show on ABC, “Dr. Ken,” which he also created, wrote for and served as an executive producer.

Jeong was a true-life physician before embarking on a career in the entertainment field.

He was a series regular on the critically acclaimed NBC show “Community” from 2009-2015. The cast won a TV Guide Award for Favorite Ensemble in 2012. In 2015, Jeong directed an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, “Student/Athlete.” He also produced the Sundance Film Festival award-winning film “Advantageous” that received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination.