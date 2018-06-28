The Kilted Man Performing July 10 at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS– Enjoy an evening of traditional Irish and Scottish music during a free performance sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation.

Matthew Gurnsey, the Kilted Man, will be performing at 7 pm Tuesday, July 10 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

Gurnsey, a veteran performer, delights his audiences with tales of wayward voyages, unrequited love, and the colorful lives of the every-man. He mixes these tales with traditional Celtic instruments such as the concertina, bodhran, bones and mandolin, and, of course, his rich bass voice.

Gurnsey began performing at a very young age and has appeared on hundreds of stages nationally and internationally, delighting thousands with his Scottish swagger and homespun charm.

He especially honed his Celtic skills while living in Scotland among the people and culture that are his heritage and the inspiration for his music.

