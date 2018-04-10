The New Birch Family Dental is Coming Soon!

Birch Family Dental is moving into a new home this spring. Construction is moving rapidly!

They will be located on Uinta Drive, in Green River, and construction is rapidly coming to the finish line.

Once the construction is complete, Birch Family Dentistry will be located again at their original office site at 661 Uinta Dr

The new building will open it’s doors in mid May of 2018. The grand opening celebration is June 2, 2018.

New Home, New Technology

Birch Family Dentistry has offered quality dental care to the Green River and Rock Springs community for decades.

To carry on their promise of quality family dentistry, constructing a building with every amenity and all of the technology to assist in your treatment is being considered.

Along with the new building, Birch Family Dentistry is expanding their technology within is as well.

Spring Construction

“There’s quite a bit of interior work that will need to be done. We’ll have crews working all through the winter. We’ll be installing dental equipment, the piping system and air system,” Smith said.

This spring, workers will do the paving and finish up on the sidewalks.

Construction is to be finished in May of 2018.

