The Summer Ahead: What’s Happening in 2018

Plan for the festivals, car shows, fairs, 5K runs, poker runs and rides, rodeos, and all the big stuff going on this summer. Send us an email at news@sweetwaternow.com if your event is not on this list.

May

May 11 – Friday – Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics – Walnut Elementary in Rock Springs – 10 am

May 12 – Saturday – 2018 KD Foundation Color Rush & BBQ Fundraiser – Coal Train Coffee Depot – 11 am

May 12 – Saturday – Western Wyoming Community College Run With Sandy 5K – 9 am

May 19-20 – Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby – Manila, Utah

May 19 – Saturday – Rock Springs Citywide Cleanup

May 19 – Saturday – Global 6K for Water – Rock Springs Worship Center – 9 am

May 31 – June 2 – Prison Fest 2018 – Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins

June

June 1-2 – Quilting on the Green – Expedition Island in Green River

June 1-2 – Wilkins Peak Trail Day for Sweetwater Mountain Bike Association in Green River

June 1-2 – Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo – Green River

June 2 – Saturday – Run the Red Desert Trail Races – Killpecker Sand Dunes – 6 am

June 3 – Sunday – Wyoming Shero 5k/10k Walk/Run – Expedition Island in Green River – 8 am

June 8-10 – Wyoming Classic Fishing Derby – Buckboard Marina

June 9 – Sweetwater County Super Swap Community Yard Sale – Rock Springs Chamber Park

June 9 – Saturday – Farson Eden Mud Drags

June 13-16 – Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Wood Carving Competition – Craig, Colo.

June 16-17 – Woodchoppers Jamboree and Rodeo – Encampment

June 16 – Saturday – Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Bunning Park in Rock Springs 8:30 am

June 16 – Saturday – Rods and Rails Car Show 2018 – Downtown Rock Springs – 10 am

June 21-23 – Flaming Gorge Days 2018 – Expedition Island

June 22-23 – Evanston Bluegrass Festival – Depot Square in Evanston

June 23 – Saturday – 2018 Flaming Gorge Chardonnay Run/Walk – Expedition Island in Green River – 6:30 am

July

July 2-3 – Fort Bridger Treaty 150 Years Reenactment – Fort Bridger

July 7-8 – Gold Rush Days – South Pass City

July 7 – Saturday – Flaming Gorge Resort Car Show – Dutch John, Utah – Noon

July 12-15 – Green River Rendezvous Days – Pinedale

July 11-15 – International Climbers’ Festival – Lander

July 13-14 – Mansface Mountain Music Festival – Expedition Island

July 13-14 – Rawlins SummerFest 2018 – Rawlins

July 13-14 – Manila Cow Country Rodeo – Manila, Utah

July 14 – Saturday – Rock Springs International Day – Bunning Park

July 15-21 – 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex

July 14 – Saturday – Ride for the Patch – Pour House in Rock Springs – 9 am

July 20-22 – Wind River Mountain Festival – Pinedale

July 21 – Saturday – Evanston Brewfest and Evanston Car Show – Downtown Evanston

July 22 – Sunday – 2018 Surly Pika Adventure Race – Pinedale – 6 am

July 26-28 – Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex

July 27-29 – Oyster Ridge Music Festival – Kemmerer

July 29-August 5 – Wyoming’s Big Show and Sweetwater County Fair – Sweetwater Events Complex

August

August 3-4 – Riverton Car Show

August 11 – Saturday – Sweetwater Blues & Brews Festival – Bunning Park

August 17-18 – River Festival and Art on the Green – Expedition Island in Green River

August 18 – Veterans Freedom Festival & Car Show – Mountain View Town Park in Mountain View

August 31-September 1 – 2018 Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo – Manila, Utah