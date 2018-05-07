The Summer Ahead: What’s Happening in 2018

Plan for the festivals, car shows, fairs, 5K runs, poker runs and rides, rodeos, and all the big stuff going on this summer. Send us an email at news@sweetwaternow.com if your event is not on this list.
May
May 11 – Friday – Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics – Walnut Elementary in Rock Springs – 10 am
May 12 – Saturday – 2018 KD Foundation Color Rush & BBQ Fundraiser – Coal Train Coffee Depot – 11 am
May 12 – Saturday – Western Wyoming Community College Run With Sandy 5K – 9 am
May 19-20 – Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby – Manila, Utah
May 19 – Saturday – Rock Springs Citywide Cleanup
May 19 – Saturday – Global 6K for Water – Rock Springs Worship Center – 9 am
May 31 – June 2 – Prison Fest 2018 – Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins
June
June 1-2 – Quilting on the Green – Expedition Island in Green River
June 1-2 – Wilkins Peak Trail Day for Sweetwater Mountain Bike Association in Green River
June 1-2 – Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo – Green River
June 2 – Saturday – Run the Red Desert Trail Races – Killpecker Sand Dunes – 6 am
June 3 – Sunday – Wyoming Shero 5k/10k Walk/Run – Expedition Island in Green River – 8 am
July 7 – Saturday – Flaming Gorge Resort Car Show – Dutch John, Utah – Noon
June 8-10 – Wyoming Classic Fishing Derby – Buckboard Marina
June 9 – Sweetwater County Super Swap Community Yard Sale – Rock Springs Chamber Park
June 9 – Saturday – Farson Eden Mud Drags
June 13-16 – Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Wood Carving Competition – Craig, Colo.
June 16-17 – Woodchoppers Jamboree and Rodeo – Encampment
June 16 – Saturday – Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Bunning Park in Rock Springs 8:30 am
June 16 – Saturday – Rods and Rails Car Show 2018 – Downtown Rock Springs – 10 am
June 21-23 – Flaming Gorge Days 2018 – Expedition Island
June 22-23 – Evanston Bluegrass Festival – Depot Square in Evanston
June 23 – Saturday – 2018 Flaming Gorge Chardonnay Run/Walk – Expedition Island in Green River – 6:30 am
July
July 2-3 – Fort Bridger Treaty 150 Years Reenactment – Fort Bridger
July 7-8 – Gold Rush Days – South Pass City
July 12-15 – Green River Rendezvous Days – Pinedale
July 11-15 – International Climbers’ Festival – Lander
July 13-14 – Mansface Mountain Music Festival – Expedition Island
July 13-14 – Rawlins SummerFest 2018 – Rawlins
July 13-14 – Manila Cow Country Rodeo – Manila, Utah
July 14 – Saturday – Rock Springs International Day – Bunning Park
July 15-21 – 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex
July 14 – Saturday – Ride for the Patch – Pour House in Rock Springs – 9 am
July 20-22 – Wind River Mountain Festival – Pinedale
July 21 – Saturday – Evanston Brewfest and Evanston Car Show – Downtown Evanston
July 22 – Sunday – 2018 Surly Pika Adventure Race – Pinedale – 6 am
July 26-28 – Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex
July 27-29 – Oyster Ridge Music Festival – Kemmerer
July 29-August 5 – Wyoming’s Big Show and Sweetwater County Fair – Sweetwater Events Complex
August
August 3-4 – Riverton Car Show
August 11 – Saturday – Sweetwater Blues & Brews Festival – Bunning Park
August 17-18 – River Festival and Art on the Green – Expedition Island in Green River
August 18 – Veterans Freedom Festival & Car Show – Mountain View Town Park in Mountain View
August 31-September 1 – 2018 Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo – Manila, Utah