The Summer Ahead: What’s Happening in 2018

Plan for the festivals, car shows, fairs, 5K runs, poker runs and rides, rodeos, and all the big stuff going on this summer. Send us an email at news@sweetwaternow.com if your event is not on this list.
.
June
July 7 – Saturday – People’s Choice Car Show at Whisler Chevrolet – 10 am – 4 pm
July 7 – Saturday – Flaming Gorge Resort Car Show – Dutch John, Utah – Noon
June 8-10 – Wyoming Classic Fishing Derby – Buckboard Marina
June 9 – Sweetwater County Super Swap Community Yard Sale – Rock Springs Chamber Park
June 9 – Saturday – Farson Eden Mud Drags
June 13-16 – Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Wood Carving Competition – Craig, Colo.
June 16-17 – Woodchoppers Jamboree and Rodeo – Encampment
June 16 – Saturday – Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Bunning Park in Rock Springs 8:30 am
June 16 – Saturday – Rods and Rails Car Show 2018 – Downtown Rock Springs – 10 am
June 21-23 – Flaming Gorge Days 2018 – Expedition Island
June 22-23 – Evanston Bluegrass Festival – Depot Square in Evanston
June 23 – Saturday – 2018 Flaming Gorge Chardonnay Run/Walk – Expedition Island in Green River – 6:30 am
June 23 – Saturday – Superior Mud Bog Races in Superior
July
July 2-3 – Fort Bridger Treaty 150 Years Reenactment – Fort Bridger
July 7-8 – Gold Rush Days – South Pass City
July 7 – Saturday – Flaming Gorge Resort Car Show – Dutch John, Utah – Noon
July 12-15 – Green River Rendezvous Days – Pinedale
July 11-15 – International Climbers’ Festival – Lander
July 13-14 – Mansface Mountain Music Festival – Expedition Island
July 13-14 – Rawlins SummerFest 2018 – Rawlins
July 13-14 – Manila Cow Country Rodeo – Manila, Utah
July 14 – Saturday – Rock Springs International Day – Bunning Park
July 15-21 – 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex
July 14 – Saturday – Ride for the Patch – Pour House in Rock Springs – 9 am
July 20-22 – Wind River Mountain Festival – Pinedale
July 21 – Saturday – Evanston Brewfest and Evanston Car Show – Downtown Evanston
July 22 – Sunday – 2018 Surly Pika Adventure Race – Pinedale – 6 am
July 26-28 – Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – Sweetwater Events Complex
July 27-29 – Oyster Ridge Music Festival – Kemmerer
July 29-August 5 – Wyoming’s Big Show and Sweetwater County Fair – Sweetwater Events Complex
August
July 29 – August 5 – Wyoming’s Big Show and Sweetwater County Fair – Sweetwater Events Complex
August 3-4 – Riverton Car Show
August 11 – Saturday – Sweetwater Blues & Brews Festival – Bunning Park
August 11 – Saturday – Sweetwater County Library Foundation 5K Run/Walk – White Mountain Library – 8:30 am
August 17-18 – River Festival and Art on the Green – Expedition Island in Green River
August 18 – Veterans Freedom Festival & Car Show – Mountain View Town Park in Mountain View
August 18 – Run with the Horses Marathon, Half Marathon, & 10K – Expedition Island in Green River – 7 am
August 31-September 1 – 2018 Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo – Manila, Utah