Therapy Chickens on Display at the Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs local has been showing her therapy chickens at this years Sweetwater County Fair.

Yes, you heard that right. Therapy chickens.

“Silkies,” said Karla McAffee, describing the breed. “They have fur instead of feathers. Everywhere but their feet.”

Silkie is a breed named for its atypically fluffy plumage. Rather than having feathers, most of their plumage is made up of small groupings of hair that are soft. They feel similar to silk or satin, hence the breed’s name.

These chickens are special in other ways, as well. They are certified therapy animals.

Silkies are known for their calm, friendly temperament. McAffee said they are among the most docile of all poultry.

“They can do all the same things that a therapy dog can do. They can go to the store with me. Can get on a plane with me,” said McAffee.

They like to cuddle, which McAffee demonstrated with a chicken tucked into her neck. They will also walk on a leash and they have little diapers in case they need to make a therapy visit to a house.

McAffee said she has plans to take them to the Young at Heart Senior Center after the fair finishes.

She said Silkies are very easy to keep as pets and can be kept inside a house like any other kind of pet.