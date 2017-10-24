Three Arrested in Marijuana Trafficking and Grow Operation

ROCK SPRINGS — A search warrant resulted in 3 arrests and a sizeable drug seizure at a Sweetwater County residence on Monday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell reports the arrests of Amber N. Evans, age 44, Ryan J. Murphy, age 18, and Brendon J. Rasmussen, age 19.

On Monday morning, detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG), a specialized unit of county detectives dedicated to drug enforcement and fugitive apprehension cases, developed information about alleged illegal drug activity involving Evans and Murphy.

On Monday evening, SNAAG detectives, along with other detectives and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, executed a drug-related search warrant at Evans’ residence in Rock Springs.

Approximately one-half pound of marijuana (with an estimated street value of $2,400), 6 infant marijuana plants, and other contraband consistent with the sale and distribution of marijuana was seized as a result of the operation.

Evans is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana, and cultivation of marijuana. Murphy and Rasmussen are each charged with unlawful possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana.

In Wyoming, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver marijuana is a felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Unlawful possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana is also a felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a $10,000 fine, or both. Unlawful possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 12 months, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Murphy and Rasmussen remain in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 cash or surety bonds. Evans remains in custody awaiting her initial appearance in court, with no bond set as of press time. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.