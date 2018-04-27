Three Cowgirl Tennis Players Garner Postseason Honors

LARAMIE– Three members of the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team, Elisa Koonik, Magdalena Stencel and Tessa van Der Ploeg, were recognized on Wednesday as the Mountain West announced the 2018 All-Conference Team.

The MW awards were selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.



Koonik and van Der Ploeg Selected for Second Consecutive Season

Koonik and van Der Ploeg were selected to the All-Conference Doubles team for the second straight season, while Koonik and Stencel were named All-Conference in singles play. It’s the fourth time for Stencel being chosen in singles and the first such honor for Koonik.



Stencel is a Four-Time Honoree

Stencel joins former Cowgirl Veronica Popovici as the only other four-time honoree in school history. It’s the tenth straight year the Cowgirl Tennis program has been recognized in either singles or doubles.



The Cowgirls’ Records

Stencel, a senior from Sopot, Poland, has posted a 16-14 overall record and an 11-5 mark this spring playing at the number one position. She went 4-1 in league play. Stencel currently ranks sixth all-time with 70 singles wins and 67 doubles victories.

Koonik is 19-7 on the season, going 12-2 in dual play. A junior from Tallinn, Estonia, she recorded a perfect 5-0 record and is on an eight match winning streak. Koonik ranks 20th in school history with 52 singles wins.

Koonik and van Der Ploeg have an overall doubles mark of 15-12 and 9-5 during the spring. The duo went undefeated in MW play finishing with a 3-0 record.



Up Next

The Cowgirls, who are seeded fifth, open up the 2018 MW Tournament against the fourth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs. The match is set for Friday beginning at 10 am MT at the Appleton Tennis Center in Boise.

— See full team below–



2017-18 Women’s Tennis All-Mountain West Team



SINGLES

*TJ Fumagalli, So., Air Force

Elizabeth Barnickel, Jr., Air Force

Wilhelmina Palmer, Fr., Boise State

*Anja Dokic, So., Boise State

*Emma Wilson, Jr., Fresno State

Juliane Triebe, So., Fresno State

*Katerina Stloukalova, So., Fresno State

**Claudia Herrero, Sr., Nevada

Diana Wong, So., New Mexico

Jana Buth, Sr., San Diego State

***Sybille Gauvain, Sr., San José State

**Aiwen Zhu, Jr., UNLV

Izumi Asano, Fr., UNLV

Sasha Pisareva, Fr., Utah State

***Magdalena Stencel, Sr., Wyoming

Elisa Koonik, Jr., Wyoming



DOUBLES

*TJ Fumagalli/Elizabeth Barnickel – Air Force (No.1)

Anja Dokic/Wiktoria Nosek – Boise State (No.1)

*Emma Wilson/Georgia Lawson – Fresno State (No.1)

Claudia Herrero/Blaga Delic – Nevada (No.1)

Danielle Quevedo/Albie Huang – New Mexico (No.1)

Sybille Gauvain/Savannah Sender – San José State (No.1)

*Aiwen Zhu/En-Pei Huang – UNLV (No. 1)

*Elisa Koonik/Tessa van Der Ploeg – Wyoming (No.1)

*notes two-time selection

**notes three-time selection

***notes four-time selection



Co-Freshman of the Year:

Wilhelmina Palmer, Boise State

Izumi Asano, UNLV



Player of the Year: