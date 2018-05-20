Three UW Athletics Teams Receive National Recognition for Academic Performance

LARAMIE– The NCAA on Wednesday recognized the Division I athletics teams that achieved at the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) data.

Of those teams receiving Public Recognition Awards were three University of Wyoming Athletics teams, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

All three UW teams achieved perfect APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from the 2013-14 through the 2016-17 academic years.

Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams APR scores. The top 10 percent scores this year ranged from 985 to perfect 1,000 scores.



“This achievement by our men’s and women’s golf teams and our women’s tennis program is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director.

“I want to congratulate all of the young men and women who put forth the effort necessary to achieve at such a high level academically.

“A lot of credit also goes to the coaching staffs and our academic counseling unit for the direction they provide to their student-athletes. We are very proud of the recognition these three teams have brought to our athletics program and our university.”

“Obviously, with our men’s and women’s golf teams, we have terrific students and we play a national schedule,” said Joe Jensen, Director of Golf.

“We’re retaining kids and doing well academically due to our culture of competitiveness and working hard. It starts with the kids and how hard they work. You have to have buy in from the kids.

“There is no way we could play a national schedule the way we do without the terrific support of the administration and the faculty. Our academic support unit works great with us to proctor exams when we’re out of town at a competition or arranging tutors for our student-athletes.

“Not only does this support help us be competitive, but it also helps us in recruiting and it allows us the opportunity to play in high-level tournaments and host our own high-level tournaments.

“Everyone has to be supportive in order for our student-athletes to succeed academically at the same time we are doing everything we can to play the best golf we can.”

“I think this means we’re doing things the right way,” said head women’s tennis coach Dean Clower. “The kids are here to be students first and athletes second. I’m proud of all the girls and of what they’ve accomplished. It’s not just one or two individuals. It’s a team thing. I’m proud that they’re just as good in the classroom as they are on the court.

“It is expected of all our team members that they maintain good grades and are preparing themselves for life. Sports and academics are both important in helping student-athletes prepare for life after they graduate.

“A big thanks to the all the girls currently here and who have been here in the past and who have graduated to help us build a program that achieves high academically not just one year but every year.

“We appreciate the level of support we receive from both our administration and our academic counselors. They provide us with the resources for our student-athletes to succeed.”