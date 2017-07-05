Three Vehicle Collision in Green River Results In Minor Injury

GREEN RIVER — On July 4th, at 6:24 pm officers of the Green River responded to a three vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on East Teton Boulevard, the driver attempted to adjust their seat belt, drove off the roadway and collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles.

The driver reported no injuries and a juvenile female passenger reported minor injuries and was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

A 16-year-old female of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.