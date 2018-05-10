Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Expect showers and thunderstorms with a few potentially strong this afternoon. Much cooler and wetter weather arrives Friday. Precipitation totals Friday through Saturday may easily top one inch with snowfall over 1 foot possible in the central and northern mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.