Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Expect showers and thunderstorms with a few potentially strong this afternoon. Much cooler and wetter weather arrives Friday. Precipitation totals Friday through Saturday may easily top one inch with snowfall over 1 foot possible in the central and northern mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night