Thunderstorms Producing Small Hail, Gusty Winds, And Heavy Rain Possible After 3 PM Today

Cooler temperatures continue today, along with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms may be accompanied by locally heavy rain and gusty winds, with the possibility of a few stronger storms. Thursday will be another repeat, but have a better chance for strong storms and possibly a severe storm or two.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.