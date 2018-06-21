Thursday Flaming Gorge Days Fun!

Yoga in the Park, sponsored by Soul Studio is at Expedition Island starts at 6 pm
$10 with FREE Beer Ticket
Street Dance at Expedition Island starts at 7 pm
Champagne Galaxy is a DJ duo made up of Ken Magrath of Thayne, WY and Trinity St. John of Jackson hole, WY. They will keep you dancing with their wide variety of family friendly music meant to make you boogie. This event is free and would be an excellent way to spend your Thursday night. Join us to dance in the street!!!
Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.