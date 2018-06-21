Thursday Flaming Gorge Days Fun!

By Lillian Palmer -
Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year and 150 years of Green River! This year is packed with family-fun entertainment.

Join us and DJ Champagne Galaxy for an exciting, family friendly street dance! This event is a really fun way to open up the Flaming Gorge Days weekend!

Here’s today’s schedule of events. We’ll help you know where to go and when to get there all weekend long. Look out for tomorrow’s schedule in the morning.

Thursday, June 21 Event Schedule

  • Green River Spurs 3 v 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields. Games start at 9 am
  • Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm
  • Yoga in the Park, sponsored by Soul Studio is at Expedition Island starts at 6 pm
    • $10 with FREE Beer Ticket
  • Street Dance at Expedition Island starts at 7 pm
    • Champagne Galaxy is a DJ duo made up of Ken Magrath of Thayne, WY and Trinity St. John of Jackson hole, WY. They will keep you dancing with their wide variety of family friendly music meant to make you boogie. This event is free and would be an excellent way to spend your Thursday night. Join us to dance in the street!!!

Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.

Flaming Gorge Days

