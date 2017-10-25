Thursdays to Offer Free Open Riding at Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS – As the weather turns brisk, residents will have a place to horse around every other Thursday at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The Sweetwater County Fair Board voted 6-0 Tuesday evening to establish every other Thursday as a free open ride night for horse owners and their families.

Currently, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays see the Events Complex as a center for 4-H, team roping, sorting and other organized activities requiring payment of an exclusivity fee.

The free open ride night on bi-weekly Thursdays from 5-9 pm would ensure that the horse riding public has access to the Indoor Arena at least at specified times.

On weekends the Indoor Arena is typically used for events such as barrel racing, horse shows, motocross or other activities, especially as weather turns colder and the outdoors darker.

Sweetwater Events Complex Marketing & Events Manager Kandi Pendleton told the board that she would be getting the open horse riding Thursdays on the Indoor Arena calendar.

The reason for the bi-weekly commitment was due to the use of the Indoor Arena by motocross and others who sometimes need Thursdays to set up their weekend events.

County commissioner Reid West was present at the monthly meeting and he voiced support for the free horse riding Thursdays. “The Indoor Arena is like a park. You can’t charge everybody to use it. It’s a taxpayer-funded facility,” West said regarding the Events Complex and the Indoor Arena.

Board chairman Kent McCann and board members Kaye Goicolea, Rob Zotti, Charles Barnum, Faith Harris and Donald Pallesen voted to approve the Thursday measure. Board members Janet Hartford and Roger Torgersen were absent. Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd was also absent because of illness. Pendleton assumed Lloyd’s duties for the meeting.