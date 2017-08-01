Tierra Nicole Williams (April 1, 1996 – July 29, 2017)

MCKINNON – Tierra Nicole Williams, 21, of McKinnon, WY passed away July 29, 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Tierra was born April 1, 1996, in Logan, Utah, the first of twins. Her twin brother followed right behind. Her parents are Ernest and Linda Cordova of McKinnon and Lonnie Williams of Rock Springs, WY.

She attended school in Vernal and Manila, UT. She was a cheerleader all four years at Manila High School earning a trip to Hawaii as an All American Cheerleader at cheer camp. She graduated from Manila High School with the class of 2014.

Tierra moved back to Vernal and began online classes at Broadview University finishing after moving back to McKinnon. She earned her associate’s degree in Legal Assisting in March 2017 after an internship with Schumacher Law Office.

She has worked as a custodian at the Terra Academy in Vernal and the McKinnon School in McKinnon. She also worked as a server at Red Canyon Lodge. At the time of her death, she was a server at Browning’s Café in Manila

She had a zest for life, with a bubbly personality. Everyone who came in contact with her was impressed by her friendliness, her dimples, and her never ending smile.

Survivors include her mother Linda Cordova, dad Ernie Cordova, twin brother Tyson Williams, sisters Sentessa Cordova, twins Rayan and Riley Cordova, all of McKinnon. She also has one brother Lonnie Brown of Delaware, and father Lonnie Williams of Rock Springs, maternal grandmother Nila Wilde “Roomie” of McKinnon and paternal grandmother Jackie Gustaveson of Vernal.

Tierra was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Theron W. Wilde, paternal grandfather Clark Gustaveson, great-grandfather Kent Jackson, and one cousin LaKann Marie Tucker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2017, at the McKinnon LDS Chapel where friends may call one hour before services.

Interment will be in the McKinnon Cemetery.

The family has requested that donations be sent to any Trona Valley Credit Unions in Tierra Williams name.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.